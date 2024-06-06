‘Just to look fresh…’: Fahad Sheikh shares BTS video from ‘Hasrat’ set

A-list actor Fahad Sheikh gets honest about the struggles of shooting in the current weather of Karachi, in the new behind-the-scenes video from his on-air serial ‘Hasrat’. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Actor Fahad Sheikh, who is currently being seen as Arham, in the trending play ‘Hasrat’, recently turned to his Instagram stories, with a new BTS video from the sets, candidly revealing the struggles of filming in the hot and humid weather of the metropolitan.

“You guys think it is an easy task to shoot in this heat,” he began to share, holding a portable fan in his hand, while another is seen placed around his neck.

Sheikh continued, “Here is Arham, with his two fans, despite sitting in front of an AC – just to look fresh… every time.”

Pertinent to note here that the daily serial co-stars Sheikh with popular actor Kiran Haq and young starlet Janice Tessa. The supporting cast of the play features Subhan Awan, Rubina Ashraf, Samhan Ghazi and child actor Hoorain among others.