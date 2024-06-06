web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, June 6, 2024
‘Just to look fresh…’: Fahad Sheikh shares BTS video from ‘Hasrat’ set

A-list actor Fahad Sheikh gets honest about the struggles of shooting in the current weather of Karachi, in the new behind-the-scenes video from his on-air serial ‘Hasrat’.

Actor Fahad Sheikh, who is currently being seen as Arham, in the trending play ‘Hasrat’, recently turned to his Instagram stories, with a new BTS video from the sets, candidly revealing the struggles of filming in the hot and humid weather of the metropolitan.

“You guys think it is an easy task to shoot in this heat,” he began to share, holding a portable fan in his hand, while another is seen placed around his neck.

Sheikh continued, “Here is Arham, with his two fans, despite sitting in front of an AC – just to look fresh… every time.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

Pertinent to note here that the daily serial co-stars Sheikh with popular actor Kiran Haq and young starlet Janice Tessa. The supporting cast of the play features Subhan Awan, Rubina Ashraf, Samhan Ghazi and child actor Hoorain among others.

Helmed by the eminent drama director Meesam Nazar Naqvi (of ‘Mayi Ri’ fame), the intriguing plot of the play is penned by Rakshanda Rizvi, whereas, Big Bang Productions of Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi backs the title.

‘Hasrat’ airs daily at 7 p.m., only on ARY Digital.

