VIRAL: Falak Shabir wishes daughter to be like Sarah Khan

Falak Shabir wished that his daughter Alyana grows up to become a woman like her mother and actor Sarah Khan in a viral video.

The viral video was shared by Sarah Khan on Instagram. The video got millions of likes by the social media application’s users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

She shared photos of her cradling the baby. She wrote that nothing can beat the feeling of being a mother.

She wrote: “I’m proud of many things in life but nothing beats being a mother 💕 mama loves you little munchkin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs.Falak (@sarahkhanofficial)

Sarah Khan had tied the knot with Falak Shabir back in July last year. The couple were blessed with a baby daughter Alyana Falak in October this year.

Read More: Sarah Khan shares clip of husband’s love for daughter

The father had taken to Instagram to break the news to his friends and fans in October this year.

He uploaded a photo having the hands of both parents and the daughter.

The ‘Mera Mann’ singer started off the note by wishing everyone Rabi-Ul-Awal and Jummah Mubarak and went on to write, “ALLAH pak ne is ba barkat maheenay ke ba barakat din Apni rahmat se nawaza hay.” (ALLAH SWT has bestowed this blessing upon us on this holy day of the holy month.)

“So happy to announce the arrival of my daughter who is half me and half the one I love. Introducing ALYANA FALAK,” he said, revealing the name of the newborn.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!