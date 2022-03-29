Did Family Guy predict Will Smith and Chris Rock incident?

A clip from the comedy show Family Guy showing the character Peter Griffin hitting a person behind a microphone just like Hollywood actor Will Smith’s attack on fellow celebrity Chris Rock in this year’s Oscars is viral.

We see Family Guy’s Peter Griffin coming on the stage and smacking the unseen character on the face in the presence of a large audience in one of the episodes.



The fans wondered if the program had predicted such an incident happening at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Here’s what netizens had to say.

West Philadelphia born and raised. Lol. 👍 The Hood goes to the Oscars. 🤣🤣🤣

Days are gone of class acts. — MommaIsBack (@IsbackMommab) March 28, 2022

family guy has all the moments isnt it? the best show ever — not eric (@ericisnotyoung) March 28, 2022

POV: Chris Rock — 🍑 (@peachvitch) March 28, 2022

An unpleasant incident occurred at the Oscars stage when Chris Rock, who appeared to hand out the honor for ‘Documentary Feature’, made an unconscious (and distasteful) joke on Smith’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith, for being in a sequel of ‘G.I. Jane’ referring to her shaved head.

The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022



The Pursuit of Happyness star, who bagged the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard on the night, got infuriated with the comedian’s remarks and attacked him after coming on stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

He issued a public apology for his fellow celebrity for his actions.

“Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he stated. “My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He admitted to being embarrassed and his actions were not indicative of the man I wanted to be. “There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote.

