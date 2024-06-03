web analytics
Rohit Sharma startled by fan breach during T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match

A fan ran onto the ground to meet Indian captain Rohit Sharma mid-warm-up match against Bangladesh ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 and he even hugged him. But the US Police sprung into action and apprehended him even as Rohit Sharma told them to go easy.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 began on Sunday with USA thrashing Canada by seven wickets.

India won their sole warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday at the newly constructed Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium in New York, where arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet this Sunday, in one of the biggest T20 World Cup 2024 clashes.

In the video, which was shared on social media, the fan can be seen running up to Rohit Sharma and hugging him before being taken away by the police officers present at the venue. Interestingly, despite the intrusion, the Indian captain can be seen pleading with the officers not to be too harsh on the fan.

Read more: Babar Azam opens up on Pakistan-India T20 World Cup 2024 clash

However, this is not the first time a fan has come onto the field to meet Rohit Sharma. In fact, Rohit has had surprise visitors on the ground to meet him on at least two occasions this year. First, during the Test series against England, a fan came to the ground in Hyderabad to touch Rohit’s feet and a similar incident happened during the MI vs RR IPL 2024 match.

