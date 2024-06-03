Rohit Sharma startled by fan breach during T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up match

A fan ran onto the ground to meet Indian captain Rohit Sharma mid-warm-up match against Bangladesh ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 and he even hugged him. But the US Police sprung into action and apprehended him even as Rohit Sharma told them to go easy.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 began on Sunday with USA thrashing Canada by seven wickets.

The fan who breached the field and hugged Rohit Sharma was taken down by the USA police. – Rohit requested the officers to go easy on them. pic.twitter.com/MWWCNeF3U2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2024

India won their sole warm-up match against Bangladesh on Saturday at the newly constructed Nassau Country International Cricket Stadium in New York, where arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet this Sunday, in one of the biggest T20 World Cup 2024 clashes.