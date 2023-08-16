Horrifying video: Father carrying daughter on shoulders gets shot

A horrific video of a man getting shot while carrying his daughter on his shoulders in India is going viral on social media.

The untoward incident took place in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The viral video showed 30-year-old Shoaib walking on a street with his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter on his shoulders.

A motorcycle, carrying two of the three suspects, stopped at a distance from Shoaib, who owns a mobile phone shop. Their partner-in-crime Tariq approached the father-daughter duo and shot him in the head.

The shooter got onto the motorcycle and the suspects fled from the scene.

The victim’s family rushed towards them and took him to the hospital. His condition is serious.

According to police, Tariq and Shoaib are cousins with personal differences. The former shot the latter because his wife Chandni did not marry his brother.

The family filed an FIR against three suspects. Two of them got arrested, and are searching for the third accused.

