Fatima Effendi, Shazeal Shoukat do ‘What Jhumka’ – Watch

The co-stars from the upcoming serial, Fatima Effendi and Shazeal Shoukat joined the viral ‘What Jhumka’ trend in a new reel.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Actors Fatima Effendi and Shazeal Shoukat are the latest to hop on the ‘What Jhumka’ bandwagon, in the BTS reel from the set of their serial ‘Adawat’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Muqaddar ka Sitara’ star posted the transition reel and wrote, “WHAT JHUMKA!”

“When you have like literally 2 mins for your scene to start and you have to quickly make a trending reel but its always fun with My Maria,” she added with the video, which was shared by the ‘Samjhota’ actor as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fatima Effendi Kanwar (@fatimaeffendikanwar)

The now-viral reel was watched by thousands of users of the social site and garnered love for the showbiz divas in the form of likes and comments.

Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s catchy dance number ‘What jhumka’, from the recently-released ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’, is the hottest reel trend on social media right now and several content creators and dancers are recreating the hook steps with their own spin.

As for ‘Adawat’, the upcoming drama by Next Level Entertainment of sisters Sana Shahnawaz and Samina Humayun Saeed, stars Effendi and Shoukat with Saad Qureshi, while more details regarding the additional cast and crew are awaited.

The serial will air soon on ARY Digital.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni joins the ‘jhumka’ bandwagon – Watch