‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni joins the ‘jhumka’ bandwagon – Watch

Salman Khan’s adorable co-star Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ is all grown up and is the latest to hop on the viral ‘What Jhumka’ trend.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Harshaali Malhotra, who made her Bollywood debut in the Khan-starrer at the age of 7, as a mute Pakistani girl, took to her Instagram handle with over 1.9 million followers, and posted a new reel of herself.

Dressed in a red lehenga, the young starlet recreated the viral moves of the ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’ song, in the video captioned with, “Going with the trend.. What Jhumka.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshaali Malhotra (@harshaalimalhotra_03)

The viral reel was watched by more than 20 million users of the social site and received love for the actor in the form of likes and comments.

Bollywood A-listers Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s catchy dance number ‘What jhumka’, from the recently-released family entertainer by Karan Johar, is the hottest reel trend on social media right now and several content creators and dancers are recreating the hook steps with their own spin.

Earlier this week, Pakistani showbiz starlet Hira Khan and her husband Arslan Khan also shook a leg on the peppy number. The young couple recreated the moves on Thailand’s beach during their latest tropical getaway.

As for ‘RRKPK’, KJo’s directorial comeback and 25-anniversary title hit theatres last Friday, on July 28.

Hira Khan, husband Arslan hop on the ‘jhumka’ trend – Watch