Hira Khan, husband Arslan hop on the ‘jhumka’ trend – Watch

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan and her husband Arslan Khan are the latest to shake a leg on ‘What Jhumka’ from the Bollywood movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The young couple, Hira and Arslan were back in Thailand, where they enjoyed their honeymoon trip as well in June, for a tropical getaway, and what better than a beach to recreate those viral moves.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star posted the reel of herself and her husband, recreating the steps of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on their catchy dance number ‘What jhumka’, from the recently-released family entertainer by Karan Johar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

“Husband made me do this,” she wrote in the caption of the now-viral video, which was watched by millions of users and garnered love for the couple in the form of likes and comments.

For the unversed, Hira Khan and beau Arslan Khan tied the knot in a glitzy ceremony earlier this year, following a dreamy proposal for her man by the former.

On a chat show outing after their wedding, the couple revealed that they had first met with a mutual friend during the power breakdown in Karachi. “I’d known him – from Instagram – and then we met for the first time and there were sparks definitely, at least from my side,” Hira had confessed.

Arslan Khan gets an offer from Bollywood?