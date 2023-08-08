Fawad Alam retires from Pakistan cricket to start US career

Left-handed batter Fawad Alam reportedly called time to his international career with Pakistan to start afresh in the United States.

According to a cricket news website, he will start his cricketing career in the United States by representing Chicago Kingsmen in the Minor Cricket League T20.

It is pertinent to mention that Sami Aslam, Hammad Azam, Saif Badar, and Mohammad Mohsin ended their cricketing career in Pakistan for playing in the United States.

Fawad Alam represented Pakistan in 82 fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI, and T20I). The left-handed batter scored 2,171 runs with six centuries and eight fifties to his name.

He proved himself a force to be reckoned with by scoring a century on his Test debut against Sri Lanka. However, he was dropped from the side after three fixtures.

Fawad Alam got sidelined for a decade. The cricketer returned to the national team during the tour of England in 2020. The left-handed batter was part of the Pakistan side that toured Australia last year. He scored 33 runs from four innings.

Fawad Alam scored 25 runs in the one-off Test against Sri Lanka. The batter got dropped from the side over his poor performance.