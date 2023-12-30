Faysal Quraishi thinks Indian films can help Pakistani cinema industry

Celebrated actor and host Faysal Quraishi called for the screening of Indian films in Pakistan cinemas.

Faysal Quraishi, in an interview with a private news website, was of the view that cinemas cannot function in Pakistan without Indian movies as people want to watch them, and the local industry has no right to impose their will on the masses.

The ‘Hook‘ star claimed that Pakistan earned Rs60 to 70 billion by showing Indian films in its cinemas. Moreover, he added that it would revive the Pakistani cinema industry.

Faysal Qureshi added that Pakistan had the chance to showcase its films online but lost the opportunity because of its hostile bilateral ties with India.

He said several things need to be rectified in Pakistan, and we keep banning avenues from where we can earn and achieve financial stability for the entertainment industry.

It is pertinent to mention here that Faysal Quraishi has proved himself a force to be reckoned with in the showbiz industry with his stellar performances in dramas and movies.

He is one of the most prolific actors with over 20 national awards to name.

His performance in superhit serials ‘Main Aur Tum,’ ‘Abhi Abhi,’ ‘Madham Madham,’ ‘Dil Kay Afsanay,’ ‘Phir Kho Jaye Na,’ ‘Tikon,’ ‘Diya Jalay,’ ‘Mera Saaein,’ ‘Umm-e-Kulsoom,’ ‘Akhri Barish,’ ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar,’ ‘Mera Pehla Pyar,’ ‘Mera Yaqeen,’ ‘Pachtawa,’ ‘Roag,’ ‘Main Bushra,’ ‘Rang Laaga,’ ‘Naraz,’ ‘Tum Meri Ho,’ ‘Mera Yaar Miladay,’ ‘Waada,’ ‘Aap Ke Liye,’ ‘Zakham,’ ‘Mein aur Tum 2.0,’ ‘Haiwan,’ ‘Log Kya Kahenge‘, and ‘Hook.’

