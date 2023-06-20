Fazal Hussain’s picture with Aina Asif goes viral

Picture of actor Fazal Hussain with the co-star of his ARY Digital drama ‘Baby Baji‘ Aina Asif is going viral on social media.

Fazal Hussain and Aina Asif play Waleed and Saman in ‘Baby Baji‘ on the social media application Instagram. It showed them standing next to each other.

In the caption, Fazal Hussain teased Waleed and Saman’s wedding in the upcoming episode.

“Wasif bhai ki shadi tou hgai, are you excited for Waleed & Saman Wedding (Wasif is married. Are you excited for Waleed & Saman’s Wedding)?” he wrote.

‘Baby Baji‘ follows Baby Aapa (Samina Peerzada) keeping the family together during the patriarch Siddiqui Sahab’s (Munawer Saeed) illness.

Waleed is the brother of Jamal (Saud Qasmi), Naseer (Hassan Ahmed) and Wasif (Junaid Jamshed Niazi). He played an important role in getting Wasif engaged to Farhat (Tuba Anwar).

The serial is written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and directed by Tehseen Khan. It airs daily at 7PM PST on ARY Digital.

Earlier, Fazal Hussain made a surprising revelation about Aina Asif. He revealed that she is not well-versed in Urdu, therefore, cannot read her lines.

The actor added that he has to help the actress read the script and memorize her dialogues for their scenes together.

The ‘Pinjra’ actor added that despite Fazal having command of the language, he is not well-prepared with his lines.