WATCH: Female cop, spectator get into fight during PAK vs IND clash

AHMEDABAD: A video of an aggressive fight between a female police officer and a spectator during the India-Pakistan match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has gone viral on social media.

As the two competitive teams battled it out on the cricket pitch, an altercation unfolded in the stands involving a female police officer and a spectator, resulting in a physical altercation between the two.

It’s unclear what sparked the fight, but the female police officer hit the man after he allegedly asked her to go away. In turn, he also retaliated by hitting the cop.

In the viral video, the female cop slaps the man first as he can be seen getting loud. This infuriated him further and this is when he attempted to hit her back. The people around somehow managed to stop him.

Here, have a look at the viral video:

Fight between police officer and audience during ind vs pak match😓 pic.twitter.com/jp0742HqzW — S. (@mochacoldcoffee) October 15, 2023

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral and managed to gather hundreds of views.

As far as the India-Pakistan’s match is concerned, India emerged victorious comfortably after Pakistan suffered batting collapse of epic proportions, going from 162-3 to 191 all out.

Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 86 after a combined effort from the bowlers led India to a dominant seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Jasprit Bumrah, Muhammad Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav rattled Pakistan’s batting line-up restricting them to 191 as Pakistan could only play 42.5 overs.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a brilliant 86 to help India chase down the total in 30.3 overs. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi took two wickets while Hasan Ali dismissed Virat Kohli.

It must be noted India jumped to the first position of the ICC World Cup 2023 points table. With three wins in three matches, the home side continued their excellent form and maintained a positive 1.821 net run rate (NRR).

Meanwhile, Pakistan are at fourth with an NRR of -0.137. They will now play Australia on October 20.