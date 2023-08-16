Student dies of heart attack while dancing at college

In a shocking incident that went viral on the internet, a female student died of sudden heart attack while dancing in college.

The incident happened in the Indian state of Telangana, where 16-year-old inter-student Pradeepti died of a heart attack.

She collapsed while dancing with her fellow students on the occasion of ‘Freshers’ Day’ in the college.

The medical staff in the college performed CPR but to no avail and rushed her to the nearby hospital where the doctors confirmed that she had already died,” the police official said.

According to her medical history, Pradeepti had a hole in her heart from a young age and the doctors advised her to undergo surgery but her parents could not afford the surgery.

