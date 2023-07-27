Fight breaks out at ‘Barbie’ movie screening – Watch

Amid the social media frenzy, the latest ‘Barbie’ movie has caused a fight between two female cinegoers in the viral video.

A clip going viral across social media platforms captured an unpleasant scenario from a screening of wildly-trending ‘Barbie’ in a Brazilian cinema when a fight broke out between two movie-goers after a heated confrontation.

It happened so, when a pink-dressed mom, who brought her toddler along to the theatre for the film, allowed the child to stream YouTube videos during the movie.

Another cine-goer, also dressed as per Barbiecore, decided to confront the allegedly ‘inconsiderate’ behaviour of the mom, as the credits rolled. However, it escalated sooner than expected, and the accused shoved the lady, which caused her to tumble into theatre seats. She retaliated with a shoe attack, leading to uncontrollable chaos in the movie hall before a man intervened to calm both the ladies.

A fight broke out in the screening of #Barbie in Brazil, reportedly because a woman brought her kid and let them watch YouTube during the movie.

The viral video, which was originally posted on TikTok, soon made its way to the micro-blogging site X, and garnered more than 6 million views, with social users giving all sorts of reactions in the comments section.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Barbie‘ has emerged as the No.1 movie of the year based on domestic opening weekend sales, beating the $146.4 million haul for the April release ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie.’

Director Greta Gerwig’s take on the Mattel Inc doll, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, also added $194.3 million in 63 international markets for a global debut of $356.3 million.

