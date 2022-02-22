VIRAL: Fight breaks out during wedding

A video that sees wedding guests brawling on the streets of the Sydney city of Australia is viral on social media platforms.

A report by the Australia-based news agency 7 News mentioned that the incident happened in Mosman harbourside suburb of the city. The reason for the incident was not revealed.

A wedding reception didn’t go as planned in #Australia‘s #Sydney as a massive fight erupted between guests on a busy street caught on camera. The viral video shows more than 30 people, dressed in formals throwing punches and assaulting each other.#wedding #brawl #mosman #anews pic.twitter.com/mnbvVqGyVr — ANews (@anews) February 21, 2022

The video sees roughly 30 wedding guests – wearing formal clothes – beating each other. The fight then spilt onto the streets. It caused the traffic to come to a halt.

A man pushed a female to the ground before running towards another. A person is seen unconscious.

A person had his head forced into the street’s bitumen as punches landed around him.

A bystander took it upon himself to try and direct traffic in the vicinity. The police came to the scene and diffused the situation later.

Earlier, a video of a bride’s family members beating the groom’s relatives after being asked dowry worth millions in India went viral.

A foreign news agency reported that the incident took place in Ghaziabad district in the Uttar Pradesh state.

The report mentioned that the bride’s family had already given INR3 lacs along with a diamond ring costing INR1 lacs in dowry.

The bride’s family was asked to pay an additional sum of INR10 lacs right at the time of the nikkah. According to the Pakistani rupee, the amount is roughly Rs31 lacs.

It was a demand that became impossible for them to meet.

The bridegroom’s father threatened to cancel the wedding provided the amount is not given. The bride’s male relatives tried to reason with them but it was of no avail. The situation got out of hand and they began to assault the bridegroom.

The viral video then saw the wedding guests getting physical as well. The bridegroom’s family relatives managed to escape from the scene.

