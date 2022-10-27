Optical illusion: Can you find the hidden lantern in 10 seconds?

An optical illusion in which you have to spot a hidden lantern in 10 second is making rounds on the internet.

The optical illusion, which was posted on social media platform Pinterest, showed a watchman holding a stick at a street in the dead of night except that the lantern is hidden.

This is where you come in. You have to find the hidden lantern within the given time, which is not a walk in the park.

If you failed to complete the challenge, then there is no need to worry. Here is the solution.

If we observe the optical illusion closely, the lantern is upside down right over the head of the watchman. The item is circled in the picture below.

Such puzzles are fun to solve and a good source of entertainment. People often use them on their peers to test their intelligence.

Earlier, a brain teaser challenging you to find the ‘b’ thrice within 10 seconds is going viral on social media platforms.

The image shows the image filled with ‘q’. The challenge is to spot ‘b’ thrice within the given time. The challenge may look easy but it can be frustrating to solve within the given time.

Here’s the solution to the puzzle.

You can think of your logical reasoning to be strong if you find two of them.

