Netizens baffled after video of “devil fish” goes viral

A video of a “devil fish” caught by a Russian fisherman is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

A foreign news agency reported that fisherman Roman Fedortsov caught the wolffish, also known as the “devil fish” in the Norwegian and Barents seas.

He took to the visual-sharing social media application to share the viral video of his catch of the day on New Year’s Day.

The fish had a swollen, bulging mouth and frightening bulging eyeballs. It caught social media by surprise.

They came up with different theories as to what it was.

A man commented, “Deep sea fish bloating due to compression near the surface. It goes back to normal when it’s back into the deep oceans. It’s like when we go deep, we feel the pressure. With this fish, it feels the pressure when it is reaching the surface.”

A woman came up with a witty comment. She wrote, “Oh, you’re pretty, Darling. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”

It is not the first time that Roman Fedortsov has caught fish that rare or are difficult to explain. Earlier, the Russia fisherman posted a picture of a fish that he dubbed “Frankenstein’s fish”.

According to a foreign news agency, he was working on a trawler in the port city of Murmansk when he spotted the eerie creature which was translucent in colour and had a jagged tail, a scary eye and weird fins.

He shared the picture of his finding on Instagram. It looked like it was sewn together because of the unique markings on its whole body.

