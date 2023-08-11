Fiza Ali shares home remedy for curing arthritis, hair problems

A video of actress and model Fiza Ali sharing a home remedy for curing arthritis and nourishing hair naturally is going viral on social media

Fiza Ali appeared as a guest in the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’. She shared tips for a healthy lifestyle.

Fiza Ali said a laddu should be made of soft dates, peeled wet almonds, pumpkin seeds and crushed coconut. The actress said it should not be ground, adding it would cure the above-mentioned problems.

The actress said it is tasty and nutritious as there is no added sugar and free of preservatives and chemicals.

The celebrity added if the sweetmeat shop owner starts selling this ‘remedy’, his buisness would boom.

It should be mentioned here that Fiza Ali is quite active on her social media handles and enjoys a huge following of at least a million Instagrammers.

She often shares glimpses of both her personal and professional lives on social platforms.

The celebrity is often seen spending time with her only daughter, Faraal, and also shares pictures from their day outs.