Fiza Ali’s latest video is a hit on social media

Actor-host Fiza Ali flaunted her stylish OOTD in the new Insta reel going viral across social media platforms.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the ‘Eidi Sab Ke Liye’ host made a fashionable outing on the Instagram feeds as she slayed a western look in the new reel video.

Ali wore a black and yellow, polka-dotted skirt and paired it with a black top, a matching blazer and a chunky waist belt, while grooving to her cover of the Punjabi track ‘Temporary Pyaar’, originally by singers Kaka and Adaab Kharoud.

The celebrity added a single-word caption with the name of the singer to the Insta post along with hashtags ‘song cover by Fiza Ali’.

The viral video was played thousands of times within hours and received numerous likes and compliments for the celebrity’s voice on the gram.

Fiza Ali is quite active on her social media handles and enjoys a huge following of at least a million Instagrammers. She often shares glimpses of both her personal and professional lives on social platforms.

The celebrity is often seen spending time with her only daughter, Faraal, and also shares pictures from their day outs.

