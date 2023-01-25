VIRAL: Vidya Balan tickles funny bones with lip-sync reel

Bollywood A-lister Vidya Balan has treated her Insta fan with yet another hilarious reel recreation going viral on social media.

The ‘Sherni’ actor won over her more than seven million followers on the photo and video sharing social application with yet another rib-tickling reel clip. Balan posted the hilarious video a day earlier, which sees her spill some secret light-hearted solutions to her everyday problems.

“Tanaav par sujhaav, (solution to stress)” Balan wrote in the caption of her Insta post with a folded hands emoji.

The viral reel was played over 2.6 million times on the gram and received thousands of likes and comments for the Bollywood celeb.

About Vidya Balan, she is one of the most acclaimed female actors in the Bollywood industry, and a recipient of top honours including the National Film Award, Filmfare Awards and Padma Shri.

In her career spanning almost two decades, the prolific actor has been a part of numerous superhit titles, her finest performances though came in projects like ‘Parineeta‘, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa‘, ‘Paa’, ‘Ishqiya’, ‘No One Killed Jessica‘, ‘The Dirty Picture‘, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ and ‘Mission Mangal’ among others.

She was last seen on the big screen last year in the thriller drama ‘Jalsa’ alongside Shefali Shah. For 2023, Balan has ‘Neeyat’ and an untitled film in the kitty.

