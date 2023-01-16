Raveena Tandon’s hilarious video goes viral

The latest video of the veteran Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Raveena Tandon shared the viral video on her account. The hilarious clip showed her reenacting dialogues.

Her clip got thousands of likes from the application’s users.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena Tandon shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional endeavours on her Instagram profile. Earlier, she shared a rib-tickling reel of her with co-star Manav Vij is viral across social media platforms.

Related – Bollywood’s Raveena Tandon took revenge from Aamir Khan

The celebrity recreated a viral script ‘Talk English please’ with Vij, with whom she will share the screen in the upcoming film. “Talk English please,” she mimicked in the clip, to which the co-actor responded, “Oh, where are you from?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

She was among the top female actors in the Bollywood industry during the 90s decade and received top honours including the National Film Award and Filmfare Awards for her stellar performances across the genres.

The ‘Mohra’ star made her smashing debut in the action flick ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ (1991) opposite Salman Khan and has consistently given mind-blowing performances in numerous hits over a career spanning 32 years.

She was last seen on the big screen in the mega-hit ‘KGF: Chapter 2’. In the pipeline, Tandon has ‘Ghudchadi’ and ‘Patna Shukla’.

Comments