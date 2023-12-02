‘House of the Dragon Season 2’ teaser excites fans with ‘Dragon War’

The first look of the second season of ‘Game Of Thrones‘ prequel ‘House of the Dragon‘ has been unveiled by OTT platform HBO Max.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

‘House of the Dragon Season 2‘ will stream on HBO in the summer of next year. The official streaming date has not been unveiled.

In the second season’s teaser, protagonist Rhaenys Targaryen can be heard talking about the House Targaryen civil war by saying that a war among kin is the most hated and those involving dragons are the bloodiest.

“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin and no war so bloody as a war between dragons,” she said.

Tomorrow.

The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood. #HOTDnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/Yknlfh5T6Z — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) December 1, 2023

‘House of the Dragon‘ is the live adaptation of ‘Fire and Blood‘, the prequel to George R.R. Martin’s novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire‘. The events in the show are based 200 years before the events in the latter. It tells the violent history of the House Targaryen.

It premiered in 2021 and was met with critical acclaim. The fantasy show was nominated for eight Emmy Awards, including best drama series.

The cast includes Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno and Rhys Ifans, as well as Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox and Matthew Needham are the new actors that will join the show.