Gangnam Style singer PSY dresses as Squid Game doll, video goes viral

The video of Gangnam Style singer PSY dressed as Squid Game doll Young-hee’s costume is going viral across social media.

Park Jae-sang, known as PSY, played billiards in the Red Light Green Light doll’s costume in the viral video on Instagram. It made rounds after the OTT platform announced Squid Game will have a second season.

In the caption, he jokingly wrote the video is part of a deleted scene.

“Releasing this one from the deleted scenes,” the caption read. “Younghee almost made a special appearance on #thatthat_psyxsuga.”

It is pertinent to mention that PSY collaborated with BTS member Suga for the funky and enjoyable track That That. The social media platform sees many netizens grooving to the track.

Squid Game tells the story of cash-strapped contestants who play childhood games for a chance of life-changing sums of money. It inspired countless memes and Halloween costumes and kickstarted sales of green tracksuits.

The Red Light Green Light doll was the first stage of the Squid Game in which contestant had to cross over the finish line. When the doll cries out Red Light, the players had to stop and stand still. They will be shot dead even for the slightest move.

