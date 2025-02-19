WATCH: Glenn Phillips takes stunning catch to dismiss Rizwan

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 got off to a great start in Karachi with several moments capturing attention and Glenn Phillips’ catch to dismiss Muhammad Rizwan is one of them.

New Zealand’s Glenn Philllips took a spectacular one-handed catch to send Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan back to pavilion during the inaugural match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

One of the highlights of the competition will be the gravity-defying performance of the New Zealand all-rounder’s fielding prowess. The one-handed grab rocked both the commentary panel and the fans.

The incident happened when Pakistan was chasing New Zealand’s 321-run target. Muhammad Rizwan tried a cut shot off a short and wide ball from pacer Will O’Rourke in the 10 over.

Glenn Phillips, who was positioned at backward point, sprang to his left and extended his arm to scoop the ball with one hand as it appeared to sprint for the boundary.

Glenn Phillips is widely recognised as one of cricket’s most nimble fielders. He is a valuable member of the New Zealand as his ability to make amazing catches and save vital runs.

While batting, Glenn Phillips also struck 61 runs with a strike rate of 156, helping his side to post 320-5 in 50 overs.

Eventually, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 60 runs as Tom Latham was declared player of the match for his unbeaten 118-run knock off 104 deliveries.