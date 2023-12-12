Watch: Gorilla named hero for saving three-year-old boy

A 150-pound gorilla was called a hero after a video of the animal saving a small boy that fell in its enclosure went viral.

People can learn and have fun on a zoo trip, but things could also end in a disaster.

A three-year-old boy fell into the gorilla enclosure of Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, Illinois back in 1996. The little one suffered a broken hand and facial injuries after he slipped away from his mother and fell nearly 20 feet into the enclosure.

Little did he know that an unlikely hero would save the day. Yes, an eight-year-old mother gorilla came to his help.

The viral video showed the ape, named Binti Jua, approaching the boy and lifting him by his waist. She carried the child to the door where the rescuers were.

The caretakers of the zoo took the boy to safety. He was shifted to a hospital, where he was admitted for four days.

Binti was treated like an international hero and was rewarded with treats by the zoo staff.

It is pertinent to mention that monkeys are one of the most clever animals in the world. They have often been spotted saving humans and animal from life-and-death predicaments.

