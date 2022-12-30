Hajra Yamin recaps her 2022 in video

2022 is coming to an end and celebrities are speaking up about how their year went and what they are planning to achieve in 2023.

Similarly, actor Hajra Yamin shared a clip to show her year. The video, which went viral, showed her spending time with her loved ones along with her personal and professional happenings.

Anumita Nadesan’s song ‘Khwaab‘ played over the video.

Social media users complimented Hajra Yamin’s looks in the video. Her fellow celebrities showered their love towards the actor with their comments.

Humaima Malick said she missed her. Yasra Rizvi said may this year be her’s. Sania Saeed said she will be brave, strong and kind-hearted than last year.

Hajra Yamin has over 1 million Instagram followers. She shares pictures and videos of herself, her family life and her professional endeavours on the social media application.

Earlier, Hajra Yamin’s pictures of her in a sleeveless blue outfit were a hit.

Hajra Yamin wins the hearts of audiences by playing diverse characters in her dramas and films. Her performance in serials Teri Raza‘, ‘Jalan‘, ‘Mere Apne‘ and the web series ‘Sevak – The Confessions‘ has earned praise.

‘Sevak – The Confessions‘ shows how Indian politics gets hijacked by Hindutva extremists.

Among major events, the series shows operation Blue Star and its aftermath (the Sikh genocide), the demolition of the Babri Masjid at Ayodhya, the killing of a Christian missionary named Graham Staines, the Malegaon blasts, Samjhauta Express blasts.

