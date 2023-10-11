Harbhajan Singh’s hilarious video with wife goes viral

A hilarious video of former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh – considered one of the country’s greatest spinners – and his wife Geeta Basra is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra, who tied the knot in 2015, lip-synched hilarious dialogues in the now-viral video on the visual-sharing platform.

The former spinner, in the caption, described the moment as “Shaadi Ke Side Effects (The side effects of marriage)”.

Harbhajan Singh and his wife Geeta Basra’s hilarious video has 195,000 likes from Instagrammers. The application’s users reacted to the clip with funny comments.

A user wrote, “Paaji I love you”. Another stated, “Perfect.” A third stated, ” Love you bhaji pa”

Harbhajan Singh represented India in 367 international fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I). He bagged 711 wickets and scored 3,569 runs in his career.

He was part of the India side which won the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 on home turf.