Viral: Harif Rauf’s fierce bouncer injures Netherlands batter Bas de Leede

A video has gone viral on social media that showed another fierce bouncer of Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf injuring Netherlands batter Bas de Leede.

Pakistan played a must-win T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 stage fixture at the Optus Stadium in Perth, securing their first victory of the tournament.

In the 6th over, Haris Rauf delivered a nasty bouncer to Netherlands batter Bas de Leede who was forced to retire hurt after suffering a cut on his face.

The video showed the batter tried to swipe it away but the ball got hit on the helmet. Bas de Leede received a cut on his cheek and departed to the pavilion with the physio.

Haris Rauf 🤝🏽 Bas de Leede The Netherlands batsman was forced to retire hurt after being hit by a Haris Rauf bouncer, suffering a cut and swelling on his face.#PAKvsNED | #T20WorldCuppic.twitter.com/k5vO8FpFW8 — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) October 30, 2022

Later, Rauf was seen hugging and shaking hands with Bas de Leede after the match and received a lot of praise from cricket fans for his sportsman spirit.

Cricket can be painful sometimes 💔

Bas de Leede was hit by Haris Rauf’s nasty bouncer 😦#PAKvsNED #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/O4SZeJKHtC — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) October 30, 2022

Pakistan’s mainstay Mohammad Rizwan starred with a strong 49-run knock after bowlers dominated Dutch batters to help Pakistan ease past the Netherlands to achieve their first-ever T20I win on Australian soil, here on Sunday in the Super 12s Group 2 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

Earlier in September, Rauf delivered a dangerous bouncer to England batter Harry Brook that hit his helmet and trapped in it.

The video showed that the English batter Harry Brook was puzzled by the vigorous bouncer of Haris Rauf and the ball got trapped into his helmet grill.

“Caught in the grille” Brook gets a hug from Rauf after the sharp bouncer 🤝#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/UZRljMQt9C — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 23, 2022

Later, Rauf ran toward Brook and hugged him. The heartwarming moment was captured by camera during the third T20I between Pakistan and English played at the National Stadium Karachi.

