In pictures: Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali, wife Samiya visit Taj Mahal

Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya Hassan Ali visited the iconic Taj Mahal monument in India’s Agra city and pictures of their trip have broken the internet.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Samiya Hassan Ali shared heartwarming visuals of her with her cricketer husband Hassan Ali at the famous monument on her Instagram profile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

Her post has more than 97,000 likes from Instagram users.

It is pertinent to mention that the visuals of their trip surfaced after Pakistan were eliminated from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He was picked for the tournament as a replacement for injured pacer Naseem Shah. The right-arm pacer scored 20 runs and took nine wickets.

He will be part of the Pakistan squad that travel to Australia for a three-match Test series.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple got married in 2019 and have a daughter, Helena, together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

It is pertinent to mention that Samiyaa Hassan Ali was spotted cheering for the Pakistan Cricket Team at the stadiums on several occasions.

Samiya Arzoo posted a few glimpses from her outing at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, India, as she attended she attended the national team’s clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Sharing the pictures and reel, which captured the internet personality in a denim dungaree with a pink shirt, Samiya simply added the hashtag ‘World Cup 2023’ and location stamp on the posts along with the anthem on the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samiya Hassan Ali (@samyahkhan1604)

Related – Hassan Ali and wife Samiya Arzoo’s latest video goes viral