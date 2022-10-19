Latest video of Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya, daughter goes viral

The latest video of Pakistan cricketer Hassan Ali’s wife Samiya Hassan Ali with her daughter Helena Hassan Ali is going viral on social media.

The viral video of Samiya Hassan Ali and daughter Helena Hassan Ali on the social media application Instagram showed her and her daughter enjoying family time in Dubai. The clip got thousands of likes the app’s users.

Netizens showed their love toward the lovely couple with their comments.

Hassan Ali had met Samiya Hassan Ali, an aeronautical engineer for a private airliner, in 2018 through friends and later shared with his family that he wanted to marry her. The couple tied the knot next year in Dubai.

They welcomed their first child, baby girl Helena Hassan Ali, in April last year.

She has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the picture and video sharing platform for sharing clicks and videos of herself and family moments.

