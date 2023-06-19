29.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 19, 2023
- Advertisement -

First look of Henry Cavill from ‘Argylle’ unveiled

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pictures of Hollywood actor Henry Cavill, who has won hearts with his superb acting in prolific franchises, from his upcoming film ‘Argylle‘ are going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The actor will play the main role in Argylle, which is the live adaptation of author Elly Conway’s unreleased novel of the same name.

Henry Cavill plays Argylle, the “world’s greatest spy” who gets caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.

Henry Cavill will share the screens with celebrated actors Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Dua Lipa and Catherine O’Hara.  

Elly Conway and Jason Fuchs are the writers of the Michael Vaughn-directed film. 

Michael Vaughn and Jason Fuchs have produced the film with Adam Bohling and David Reid. 

The film will release on February 2, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Henry Cavill bid farewell to ‘The Witcher‘. His portrayal as Geralt in the third season – which is divided into two volumes – will be his last. 

Related – Henry Cavill to play antagonist in next ‘Bond‘ film?

Liam Hemsworth will play the monster slayer from season four onwards. 

The actor’s fans got more bad news as he retired as the superhero Kal El, aka Superman, in the DC Universe.

Henry Cavill was introduced as Superman in 2013’s ‘Man of Steel‘. He played the character in DC Extended Universe projects ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘, ‘Justice League‘, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘ and ‘Black Adam‘.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.