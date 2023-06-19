First look of Henry Cavill from ‘Argylle’ unveiled

Pictures of Hollywood actor Henry Cavill, who has won hearts with his superb acting in prolific franchises, from his upcoming film ‘Argylle‘ are going viral on social media.

The actor will play the main role in Argylle, which is the live adaptation of author Elly Conway’s unreleased novel of the same name.

Matthew Vaughn’s ‘ARGYLLE’, starring Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L Jackson and Bryan Cranston, releases on February 2, 2024 in theaters. See what other movies just got release dates: https://t.co/a8JRoNqOAj pic.twitter.com/JNIVwDKse5 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 15, 2023

Henry Cavill plays Argylle, the “world’s greatest spy” who gets caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.

Henry Cavill will share the screens with celebrated actors Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, John Cena, Dua Lipa and Catherine O’Hara.

#Apple now is best friends with old Hollywood, teaming up with several studios to release their originally straight-to-streaming films, in theatres.

This time, it’s #Universal releasing #MatthewVaughn’s JamesBond-esque #Argylle starring #HenryCavill, in theatres on FEB 2, 2024. pic.twitter.com/bhZ7mRaGQG — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) June 15, 2023

Elly Conway and Jason Fuchs are the writers of the Michael Vaughn-directed film.

Michael Vaughn and Jason Fuchs have produced the film with Adam Bohling and David Reid.

The film will release on February 2, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Henry Cavill bid farewell to ‘The Witcher‘. His portrayal as Geralt in the third season – which is divided into two volumes – will be his last.

Liam Hemsworth will play the monster slayer from season four onwards.

The actor’s fans got more bad news as he retired as the superhero Kal El, aka Superman, in the DC Universe.

Henry Cavill was introduced as Superman in 2013’s ‘Man of Steel‘. He played the character in DC Extended Universe projects ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice‘, ‘Justice League‘, ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League‘ and ‘Black Adam‘.