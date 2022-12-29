Hiba Bukhari’s dashing new picture goes viral

A dashing picture of actor Hiba Bukhari is going viral on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral picture shows the actor in a grey outfit and black sunglasses on a boat. She used heart and flower as the caption.

The viral image got thousands of likes from Instagram users.

Hiba Bukhari wins social media with pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings. The visuals get thousands and millions of reactions from her admirers.

Earlier, the celebrity shared the viral pictures on her Instagram account. It showed her spending leisure time close to the multi-venue performing arts centre Sydney Opera House.

Moreover, a picture of her posing for the camera at an exotic location in elegant eastern attire made rounds on the application.

It is pertinent to mention that she exchanged rings with fellow celebrity Arez Ahmed in December last year before tying the knot in January this year.

Moreover, the celebrity has worked in several prolific serials with ‘Berukhi‘ being one of them.

