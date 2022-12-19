Hiba Bukhari’s new picture goes viral

The latest picture of actor and model Hiba Bukhari is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The actor shared the viral image of her posing for the camera in an exotic location in elegant eastern attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)

There were thousands of likes and heartwarming comments on the actor’s latest social media post.

Hiba Bukhari wins social media with pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings. The visuals get thousands and millions of reactions from her admirers.

Earlier, the pictures of her in a stunning orange three-piece suit turned heads on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)

Moreover, she shared pictures of her spending leisure time close to the multi-venue performing arts centre Sydney Opera House.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hiba Bukhari (@hiba_bukhariofficial)

It is pertinent to mention that she exchanged rings with fellow celebrity Arez Ahmed in December last year before tying the knot in January this year.

Moreover, the celebrity has worked in several prolific serials with “Berukhi” being one of them.

