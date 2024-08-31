’30 days felt like eternity…’: Hira Khan misses her best friend

Showbiz starlet Hira Khan is dearly missing her ‘best friend’, husband Arslan Khan, who is currently inside the ‘Tamasha’ house.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, actor Hira Khan shared an adorable post for her husband Arslan, who is participating in ARY Digiatl’s reality TV show ‘Tamasha’ season 3, as it marked the whole month of them being away from each other

Along with a bunch of throwback pictures of the couple, the ‘Woh Pagal Si’ star captioned, “It’s been 30 days without being able to talk to you, to be near you, or to share moments with my best friend and the heart of our home.”

Khan continued, “The hardest part is that you can’t see us, while I still see you every day. These 30 days have felt like an eternity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hira Khan (@hirrakhann)

“Your strength and unwavering commitment to your beliefs fill me with immense pride every single day. I miss you so much, and I can’t wait for life to feel normal again,” she added.

For the unversed, ‘Tamasha season 3’, hosted by Adnan Siddiqui, started last month, with 14 contestants, including Khan, along with Junaid Akhter, Ayaz Sammo, Saima Baloch, Anam Tanveer, Mahi Baloch, Dania Anwar, Humna Naeem, Malik Aqeel, Sherharyar Shahid, Emaan Fatima, Wajeeha Khan, Mani Liaqat and Noman Habib.

The reality show airs daily at 10 p.m., only on ARY Digital.