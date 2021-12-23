Viral: Horrific incident with kite flyer captured on camera

A horrific video of a man getting pulled 30 feet above the ground while hanging on his kite in Sri Lanka has gone viral across social media platforms.

Dramatic video shows a youth swept into the air with a kite in Jaffna area.

The youth was reportedly suffered minor injuries.pic.twitter.com/W0NKrYnTe6 #Kiteman #Kite #LKA #Jaffna #SriLanka — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 💉 (@SriLankaTweet) December 21, 2021

The UK-based news agency the Daily Mail reported that the man, identified as Nadarasa Manoharan, was taking part in a kite game at Point Pedro in the city of Jaffna city on December 20 when the incident unfolded.

The viral video sees the man holding hanging for a rope as he flew higher by the second. More than seven people tried to pull him back to the group but their efforts did not pay off due to the strong wind gusts and the kite’s large size.

He ascended to 30 feet when his friends managed to get the kind under control and he descended by 15 feet. He then let go of the rope and plunged down the earth.

Nadarasa Manoharan reportedly suffered minor injuries in the untoward incident.

Speaking with the media, he recalled not looking down during the climb and finally letting go after his hands went numb.

Here is how social media users reacted to the video.

Poor chap tried to leave this country the way he could. Nice try. #nogas #Srilanka — Robbiey (@robinsonmario) December 21, 2021

Ah that one person who couldn’t wait in line to get his passport and tried to find a alternate way to fly 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Ranjiv (@RJ1010101010101) December 22, 2021

Really appreciate how his friends supported him.if he get excited he might be definitely fell. — someone somewhere somehow (@koshila__) December 21, 2021

