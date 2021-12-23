Friday, December 24, 2021
Viral: Horrific incident with kite flyer captured on camera

A horrific video of a man getting pulled 30 feet above the ground while hanging on his kite in Sri Lanka has gone viral across social media platforms.

The UK-based news agency the Daily Mail reported that the man, identified as Nadarasa Manoharan, was taking part in a kite game at Point Pedro in the city of Jaffna city on December 20 when the incident unfolded.

The viral video sees the man holding hanging for a rope as he flew higher by the second. More than seven people tried to pull him back to the group but their efforts did not pay off due to the strong wind gusts and the kite’s large size.

He ascended to 30 feet when his friends managed to get the kind under control and he descended by 15 feet. He then let go of the rope and plunged down the earth.

Nadarasa Manoharan reportedly suffered minor injuries in the untoward incident.

Speaking with the media, he recalled not looking down during the climb and finally letting go after his hands went numb.

Here is how social media users reacted to the video.

