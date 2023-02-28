Iman Aly looks drop dead gorgeous in viral pictures

Actress Iman Aly’s latest pictures are going viral on social media.

Iman Aly flaunted her elegant looks in her black and white saree pictures on the visual-sharing platform Instagram.

Thousands of the application’s users praised her looks and pictures with their likes and heartfelt comments.

An Instagram user called her “the one and only” whereas another said she was the face of beauty. A third commented that it was lovely to see the actress as she is beautiful and intelligent. A fourth said she was looking stylish as ever.

Iman Aly has a huge following on social media with millions of Instagram followers. She takes to Instagram for sharing visuals.

Earlier, the celebrity revealed said she does not believe the compliments she gets about her looks.

Iman Aly sarcastically asked her if she has tried changing her mirror, to which she said that she has not tried to change her mirror but she might have to change her camera. The actress revealed she never takes selfies as she does not look good in them

She has also proved her mettle in many hit serials and movies.

It is pertinent to mention that her film ‘Tich Button‘ is running in cinemas. Prolific stars Farhan Saeed, Feroze Khan, Sonya Hussyn and Iman Ali play leading roles.

The musical entertainer follows the story of Kaka [Farhan Saeed], a young man, who helps Saqib [Feroze Khan] when he refuses to marry his cousin Shakeela [Sonya Hussyn].

As a result of this refusal, complications kick in and a pile of lies generate. As the story unfolds, Leena [Iman Ali], a girl from Turkey enters this triangle and what follows is a story of mishaps and love.

Alongside the main cast, the film featured an ensemble supporting cast comprising veterans Sohail Ahmed, Qavi Khan, Gul-e-Rana, Samiya Mumtaz and Noor-ul-Hassan in pivotal roles.

She tied the knot with Babar Bhatti in February 2019 in an intimate affair attended by friends and family in Lahore.

