Imran Abbas’ 12-year-old post about ‘Aashiqui 2’ goes viral!

A years-old post by A-list film and TV actor Imran Abbas, about the Bollywood movie ‘Aashiqui 2’ has gone viral after he reshared it.

Weeks after Pakistan’s film and TV star Imran Abbas claimed that he rejected several Bollywood projects, including ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Heeramandi’ and ‘Guzarish’ among others, followed by massive trolling on social media, the actor has now reposted his 12-year-old Facebook status, to issue a clarification on the matter.

The post, first published on May 07, 2012, read, “Clarification: Denying all the rumours published somewhere that I’ve accepted ‘Ashqie-2’..”

“Yes, I was honoured to be offered for the lead role by the production and director many times but I am not doing it coz of some personal reasons,” he had written.

Reposting the status in the early hours of Tuesday, Abbas added, “12 years old status,” confirming that he was indeed offered all those projects.

Pertinent to note here that Imran Abbas entertained his fans across the border with his performances in films including ‘Creature 3D’, ‘Jaanisaar’ and ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Meanwhile, in an appearance on ARY Digital’s Ramadan transmission, he shared, “Aashiqui was the biggest project that I turned down, and people still try to make me regret my decision. I just want to tell them, don’t try to depress me, because I won’t.”

Notably, Mukesh and Mahesh Bhatt’s romance musical ‘Aashiqui 2’, directed by Mohit Suri, was a major commercial success. The title became the biggest Box Office hit for the lead pair Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur as well as the Bhatt brothers.