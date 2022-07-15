Saturday, July 16, 2022
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

Viral: Inaya Khan shares latest pictures on Instagram

test

Actor Inaya Khan shared her new pictures on the social media application Instagram and they are going viral. 

The viral pictures see Inaya Khan dressed in an elegant black dress and necklace to go with it. The gallery’s caption read, “Staring at you.”

Netizens complimented the celebrity’s looks with their comments. 

  • “So pretty 😍😍”
  • “You looking so pretty 😊”
  • “Looking really so beautiful ❤️”
  • “OMG. Extremely beautiful.”
  • “Looking gorgeous…❤️”

She has quite a following on social media platforms with millions of followers. She shares the clicks from photoshoots and projects’ BTS for the fans.

Related – ‘Confidence is silent..insecurities are loud’: Inaya Khan

Earlier, she shared a picture of herself in a stunning black dress from the set of Mere Apne – where she played a negative character – was a hit on the social media application Instagram.

Previously, she appeared as a guest on the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan and told the host Nida Yasir about her interests and how she stepped into the showbiz industry.

The lady shared that she was born in the United States and had a profound love for singing, which she learnt quite well. She added that now that she has forayed into acting, she will make it her first priority.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.