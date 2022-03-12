VIRAL: Incredible moment trainee nurse saves motionless toddler

A male trainee nurse who saved the life of a two-year-old girl has been dubbed a hero by social media users.

The nurse Nicholas Jensen took charge after he heard a mother yelling as her daughter had turned blue and started roaming from her mouth.

The 44-year-old Mr Jensen sprinted into the emergency department at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane scooping the toddler and carrying her in the emergency room.

The CCTV footage from the hospital shows the trainee nurse running through the hospital’s grounds carrying the motionless toddler as the child’s mother runs behind him.

Nurses and doctors rush to his aid as he runs into the emergency ward.

The toddler is given life-saving treatment after the child was taken straight into resuscitation.

The medical team was able to save the young girl’s life and found she had suffered an atypical febrile convulsion – often brought on by viral infection and fever.

Thanks to the trainee nurse and other hospital staff, the toddler has been recovering after spending two days in the hospital.

Also Read: Islamabad: Nurse among four shot dead at Polyclinic

Mr Jensen told local media he was shaken once the adrenaline wore off on the drive home, but was thankful he was there to help.

Talking to local media, Mr Jensen said that he was shaking after the adrenaline wore off on the drive to his home but was thankful that he was there to help the child.

Mr Jensen said that “In the moment adrenalin and my training kicked in.”

“This is why I got into this job, great job satisfaction. It is a meaningful career.”

The trainee nurse previously worked as a Stoneman before changing his field of work and becoming a nurse.

While the medic is yet to finish his training, his actions and quick thinking have already impressed his colleagues and the public alike.

Comments