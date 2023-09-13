Horrific video: India child shelter superintendent beats girl mercilessly with slippers

The superintendent of a child shelter in India was suspended after a disturbing video of her beating a girl with slippers went viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS DISTURBING AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

The viral video showed Poonam Pal, the officiating superintendent of Rajkiya Baal Grah child shelter in India’s Agra city, beating the minor with her own slippers as the girl lay on the bed.

In #Agra‘s govt run children shelterhome (Pachkuiyaan), Poonam Lal, the center superintendent was caught slapping a girl with slippers. Earlier she was booked for abetment to suicide in #Prayagraj district in 2021 after a 15-yr-old girl allegedly killed her self in shelter home pic.twitter.com/JE5V56jR7l — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 12, 2023

The district magistrate ordered the District Probationary Officer, Ajay Pal Singh, to investigate and submit the inquiry report.

Lucknow’s Women’s Welfare Department suspended Poonam Pal on the recommendation of the district magistrate after Ajay Pal Singh submitted the inquiry.

Ajay Pal Singh, during his visit to the shelter, admitted that the woman’s act was unacceptable.

He recalled being told that the girl was locking herself along with other children in a box so that they could remain hidden.

Poonam Pal refused to comment on the matter by saying she told her side of the story with the DPO.

It is pertinent to mention that legal action was taken against Poonam Pal over abetment to suicide after a 15-year-old girl allegedly killed herself in a shelter home in Prayagraj district in 2021.

Netizens had expressed their anger, and questioned why was she allowed to run the shelter when she was booked in a case.

How can @UPGovt employee a woman, who spent six months in jail in case for abetment to suicide, after a teenage girl killed herself in #Prayagraj. She is not fit to be around children. This time she was caught assaulting another girl in #Agra. pic.twitter.com/eJYVZmdFcf — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) September 12, 2023

