Plastic surgery on road: Indian daily soap’s video goes viral

Netizens were in splits after the “plastic surgery on road” scene from a Tamil show went viral on the social media application Twitter.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The hilarious scene from Tamil show “Roja” showed the female protagonist getting shot. The next thing we see defies logic and human intelligence.

The other characters wanted the antagonist to believe that she was shot dead. So, they bring a corpse and apply a mask which had a stark resemblance to the face of the wounded woman. It suddenly transforms that of the lead character.

Plastic surgery on road 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/jVPQkvcvsM — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) November 4, 2022

The “Plastic surgery on road” scene has become the talk of the town for the wrong reasons. It has millions of views and got hilarious comments.

Here’s what they had to say.

Still better than Bollywood😂 — navith Fernandes (@nimoo12345) November 5, 2022

1 minute solution. Faster than 2-minute Maggi. Bollywood technology. 😂💆🏻‍♀️💆‍♂️🎭 — Sunny (@SunnyBP1984) November 4, 2022

This is not beyond science this is even beyond galaxy….. — dhruv_gunda (@Abhiyu8) November 4, 2022

Mai seekh gyi kaise hoti plastic surgery ab mai bhi kr dungi kisi ke bhi.. — nida siddiqui (@nidasid47828463) November 4, 2022

Even Arya stark couldn’t do that🥹 — abdulhadi ah (@abdulhadiah7Ah) November 4, 2022

It has become that Indian films and television shows contain bizarre scenes which defy all logic.

Related – This scene from Bollywood film “Sapoot” is so dumb that it’s funny

Earlier, a funny wedding scene from an Indian serial is going viral across social media platforms. The scene was from the Bengali-language serial “Aye Tobe Sohochori“.

How to marry ur crush 😍 pic.twitter.com/qlu4K9OuNV — Rofl_Baba (@aflatoon391) May 18, 2022

The hilarious yet illogical scene sees a male character pushing the groom aside. He then applied the sindoor on the bride’s head before putting the garland on her without her permission.

Comments