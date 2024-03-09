Hina Khan’s funny post goes viral

A hilarious video of Indian actress Hina Khan lip-synching a popular dialogue is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral video showed Hina Khan lip-synching the funny dialogue “Meri Maan Ne Aaj Tak Woh Baat Nahi Batayi Jo Woh Hamesha Kehti Thi…Tu Ghar Aa Phir Tujhe Batati Hun“.

The caption read, “Kya Aap Ko Batayee?“

The hilarious clip has received at least 201,000 likes and hilarious comments as reactions.

Hina Khan is a social media darling with 19.1 million Instagram followers. She updates fans about her personal and professional happenings via pictures and videos.

Hina Khan has worked in hit dramas, films and music videos. Her hit dramas include ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay,’ ‘Naagin‘ and ‘Shadyantra‘.

Moreover, she made her film debut with ‘Smartphone‘. She went on to star in movies ‘Unlock,’ ‘Wishlist‘ and ‘Lines‘.

She has completed in reality shows ‘Indian Idol,’ ‘Fear Factory,’ and ‘Bigg Boss.’

