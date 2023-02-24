Harmanpreet Kaur’s run out will haunt Indian cricket for years

The video of the captain of the Indian women’s cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur’s bizarre run out in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia is going viral.

The mishap took place when India was chasing 173 to secure their place in the final against South Africa.

Beth Mooney, who scored a half-century in the fixture, dived and threw the ball at the at the top of the stumps too.

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy Healy has whipped the bails off. We could tell the right-handed batter was unhappy with her running.

The Indian captain had to return to the dressing room after she fell short of the crease because her bat got stuck as she tried to drag it back in.

The skipper’s run out came at a crucial moment as the side was cruising in the run chase. Her dismissal led to a collapse and Australia cemented its place in the final.

Australia, batting first, scored 172-4 with veteran batter Beth Mooney scoring a half-century. The opener scored 37-ball 54 with seven boundaries and a six to her name.

Captain Meg Lanning struck four fours and two maximums in her unbeaten knock of 49 from 34 balls. All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was named Player of the Match, chipped in with her 18-ball 31.

Shikha Pandey was the pick of Indian bowlers with her two-wicket haul.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s fifty was not enough for the side to beat the defending champion as they managed 167-8 in their 20 overs.

She scored 52 off 34 balls with four boundaries and a six to her name. Jemimah Rodrigues supported her by scoring 43 runs from 24 balls.

Ashleigh Gardner and Darcie Brown took two wickets for the defending champions.

