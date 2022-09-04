Indian fan thanks Shaheen Afridi for not playing in Asia Cup; check his EPIC reaction!

A viral video sees an Indian fan thank Pakistan’s pacer, Shaheen Shah Afridi for not playing in the crucial Asia Cup clash against India.

A short clip shared by a digital creator from the neighbouring country, Rohit Bharati, shows his light-hearted banter with Afridi, who was off the field due to a knee injury, while the Green Shirts faced Men in Blue in their debut match on the tournament.

As the Indian team chased down the 147-run target in the last over, Bharati bumped into the star player of the national cricket team and greeted the cricketer saying, “Aap nahi khele, achha laga. Bach gaye, (Good that you didn’t play, saved),” to which Afridi burst into laughter, and both of them posed for a picture later.

“So good to see that he has a sense of humour,” Indian influencer wrote about Shaheen Afridi in the caption of the viral video which is all over the internet now.

For those unversed, Afridi is out of the continental tournament due to a knee injury that he sustained during the test match against Sri Lanka last month. Meanwhile, the talented player Naseem Shah has taken his place and opened the innings.

It is pertinent to mention that the neighbouring rivals are set to face each other yet again on Sunday, while, the victory in the debut Asia Cup battle between the two teams was clinched by Men in Blue last week.

