Influencer falls off waterfall while filming Instagram reel

A travel influence lost her life after she fell off a waterfall into a 350-foot gorge while filming a reel for her Instagram.

The deceased, identified as 26-year-old Aanvi Kamdar, was a famed Indian Instagram influencer and was known for her videos on travel content, an Indian media outlet reported.

The tragic incident occurred at Kumbhe waterfall near Raigad in Maharashtra state of India when the influencer fell off the waterfall and sustained serious injuries.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene upon receiving information and launched a search-and-rescue operation that involved the Indian Coast Guard.

The authorities discovered Aanvi Kamdar in the 350-foot gorge and rescued her in the operation that spanned around six hours.

She was moved to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries, however, the 26-year-old succumbed to her fatal injuries during treatment at the hospital.

A rescue worker told Indian media outlets that the Kamdar was initially thought dead-on-spot, however, she responded with a faint sound when paramedics checked her pulse.

The travel influence was then picked up from the gorge and carried on a stretcher for some distance, and was later lifted using a rope.

She was admitted to Managaon Taluka Government Hospital where she died while undergoing treatment for her multiple injuries.