VIDEO: Influencer records gunshots sound that killer her brother during live tutorial

In a horrifying video that went viral, a fashion influencer caught the sound of gunshots that killed her brother as she was filming a makeup tutorial.

Rebecca Olugbemi, a social media video creator hailing from Maryland in the US, was recording a video for her followers as the clip captured the sounds of gunfire erupting outside her home, a US media outlet reported.

The viral video of the makeup tutorial showed the fashion influencer presenting a skincare product when sudden gunshots stop her mid-sentence as she was seen in a state of shock.

Later, local police said that the target of the shooting was Olugbemi’s 27-year-old brother Isaiah Olugbemi who died after taking several bullet wounds outside their home.

The abrupt shooting then forced the influencer to cut short her makeup tutorial as the family rushed to move the victim to a nearby hospital.

Rebecca Olugbemi’s other brother Daniel said that their brother dreamed of being a professional boxer, having won a Golden Gloves national championship at 203 pounds just last month.

“I just want people to know that my brother was a great father and a great man,” Daniel Olugbemi told a US media outlet. “He just wanted to be nothing but a great boxer.”

Later, local police arrested Nicholas Francis Xavier Giroux and charged him with first and second-degree murder.

He was produced before a judge who denied bail for him in the case related to the fatal shooting of Isaiah Olugbemi.

An official said that the suspected shooter’s criminal record includes seven criminal convictions.