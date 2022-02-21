Viral: Instant Karma for man trying to kick dog

A recent video of a man falling while trying to kick a stray dog has gone viral, netizens have termed it a perfect example of instant Karma.

Shared by a Twitter account named Natureholic, the video shows CCTV footage of a man walking on a street. As the video proceeds, the man approaches an innocent stray dog and tries to kick it. But just as he tries to kick the dog, he slips and falls hard on his back instead.



The video has over 306k views and tons of reactions. Netizens have termed the incident a perfect example of Karma.

Good! Serves this moron right. https://t.co/9lSxjbM2y7 — Lynda Engstrom (@EngstromLynda) February 19, 2022

