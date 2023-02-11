Iqra Aziz’s funny reel goes viral!

A-list actor Iqra Aziz enacted a hilarious script with her makeup artist Zain Zaidi in the viral Instagram reel.

The ‘Jhooti’ actor shared a rib-tickling new reel on her Insta account to speak about the relatable changes in her life with the change of the year. Aziz with her makeup artist and friend lip-synced and grooved to the trending reel script.

“What we do behind the scenes was a secret until,” the celebrity wrote in the caption of the post on the photo and video sharing application.

The viral clip was played over 1.7 million times and garnered thousands of hearts and comments for the celebrity on the gram. It was further reposted by various entertainment pages across social platforms.

With 9.5 million followers on her official Instagram handle, Iqra Aziz is among the top-followed celebs of the country on social media. She frequently posts pictures of herself, family moments and her professional life on the platform.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the top-league actor has proved her mettle in the entertainment industry with her impressive performances, be it as protagonist or antagonist without breaking a sweat.

Her notable projects include ‘Socha Na Tha’, ‘Ghairat’, ‘Qurban’, and ‘Jhooti’ among others.

