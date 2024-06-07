Travel diaries: Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain enjoy a dreamy vacay in Italy

The pictures and videos of the popular celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz, from their dreamy Italy getaway are going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Jhooti’ couple has been shelling out some major couple goals as they vacation across Italy, and continue to treat their millions of fans on the social site Instagram with sneak peeks of the luxurious getaway.

The celebrity couple kept their followers posted with their journey from Karachi, as well as the picturesque locations. They explored hot tourist spots across the Italian capital of Rome and the city of love, Venice.

The viral vacation posts received love from their millions of followers on the Gram who liked the posts and dropped heartening comments for the beloved couple.

It is pertinent to note here that the celebrity couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz exchanged rings in June 2019 after the former went on his knees for his lady love during an awards ceremony.

They got married the same year in a private affair witnessed by family members and celebrity friends. The duo welcomed their first child, baby boy Kabir Hussain in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Iqra Aziz is currently winning hearts with her performance in the trending drama serial ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’, co-starring Hamza Sohail.

