VIRAL: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali fights with teammates

The video of Islamabad United fast bowler Hassan Ali fighting with teammates over a game of Ludo has gone viral across social media.

The cricketers are fiercely competitive on the field. This time, it showed during a board game.

Hassan Ali began teasing his franchise’ teammate during a game. However, the situation boiled over and they got into a verbal spat. Skipper Shadab Khan was seen trying to calm the situation but it was of no avail.

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad United players including its captain take a keen interest in playing Ludo.

PSL 7 matches started on January 27 and will end on February 27. The tournament is being contested among six teams namely Karachi Kings, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars.

With three wins and two defeats from the five games, Islamabad United are at second position in the standings with six points.

The matches in Karachi came to an end. The teams will now head to Lahore to play the remaining round-robin games and the elimination fixtures.

